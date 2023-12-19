Special Olympics Wisconsin athlete prepares for World Games in 2025

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Preparing for an athletic event on the world stage is no easy task, especially when your sport requires snow to both compete and practice.

Special Olympics Wisconsin Athlete Annie Mulligan of Madison qualified for the Special Olympics World Games which will be held in Turin, Italy in 2025.

Mulligan’s family surprised her last month by letting her know she qualified for the World Games in snowshoeing after bringing home a gold medal in the State Winter Games last year.

“Amazing,” Mulligan said. “They surprised me.”

Special Olympics Wisconsin Athlete Annie Mulligan wins a gold medal at the State Winter Games for SOWI. She will represent Wisconsin at the World Games in Turin, Italy in 2025. (WMTV)

But training for the upcoming World Games seems like it would be difficult when your sport requires snow. Luckily, Mulligan works as a Sterile Processing Transporter at UnityHealth Point - Meriter hospital in Madison where she walks all day long.

“I get about 20,000 steps,” Mulligan said. Some days she walks as many as 25,000 steps. A Fitbit helps her track her steps not only at work, but on her way to her job and on the weekends.

“I am so excited to qualify for the games and get the chance to meet athletes from all over,” Mulligan said.

Mulligan also plays tennis, bocce ball and swims. She competed in the Special Olympics USA Games for swimming in Orlando, Florida last year. But now she has her sights set on Italy.

“My future plans (are) work here at Meriter and have fun in Special Olympics,” she said. “I’m going to train really hard and do the best I can.”

Until then, Mulligan will be training for the World Games by getting in her steps throughout the hallways of Meriter and hoping the snow falls for some outdoor training.

