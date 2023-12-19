A Warm and Rainy Christmas in the Forecast

A Little Above Average Today

Warming Through the Week

More Active Weather Later in the Week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mix of clouds and sun is in the forecast for today. We are in between systems right now and a few scattered clouds are expected to develop as we head through the day after some morning sunshine. Temperatures will continue to struggle a bit. Highs are expected in the middle 30s throughout most of southern Wisconsin for today.

Almost a zero percent chance of a white Christmas. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

The wind won’t be quite as strong as yesterday ranging from 5 to 15 mph throughout the day. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s through the day. By tomorrow more sunshine is expected and we begin a warming trend that will take us right on into the holiday weekend. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be back in the 40s.

Looking Ahead...

By the weekend upper 40s and lower 50s are expected for high temperatures. The chances of a white Christmas are almost zero at this point. We have one system expected to come through during the weekend. But with temperatures where they are expected to be, all precipitation associated with it will come in the form of rain.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.