Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The officers involved in the deadly shooting of an allegedly armed suspect in Watertown two months ago will not be charged, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed on Tuesday.

The actions of Watertown Police Officer James Simon, who shot the suspect, and Watertown Police Officer Nathan Zubke, who also fired his weapon, were lawful and reasonable acts in defense of themselves and others, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall explained in her decision on Tuesday.

“Wisconsin law allows all persons, including police officers, to use deadly force in an act of self defense or defense of others if the person reasonably believed that he or another person face an unlawful interference that created a risk of death or great bodily harm,” Hall said. “If, as here, the person’s actions are privileged under the law of self-defense/defense of others they cannot be convicted of any crime.”

Watertown Police Department officers were investigating property damage at an apartment on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The suspect, identified as Justin Whitten, left the apartment before police arrived and was later spotted in a parking lot on Tower Road.

Whitten allegedly turned toward officials with a gun and at least one officer fired, the DOJ reported.

In DA Hall’s explanation of her decision, she said officers attempted to save Whitten’s life.

“As Officer Simon moved the gun away from Mr. Whitten, he said, “We’re going to help you bud, we’re going to help ‘ya,’” the statement cites him saying.

Whitten was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation previously noted Simon and another officer were wearing body cameras at the time and had squad cameras.

