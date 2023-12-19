What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest

Harrison, Wis. (WSAW) - When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later found dead the following day, details about what happened were few. An investigation into what caused their deaths is concluded; 7 Investigates analyzed the records and talked with dozens of people to learn how this happened.

What was publicly released April 16-18

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on Facebook around 11 p.m. on April 16. Brown and Grefe were Merrill High School students who were lost in the woods on the border of Lincoln and Oneida counties. They were reportedly last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday. They were last seen together about 15 minutes south of Rhinelander near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the town of Harrison in Lincoln County.

Law enforcement believed the two walked away from the area or were picked up by an unknown person. Brown was last seen wearing a pink top and Grefe was last seen wearing a sleeveless white shirt and jeans or sweatpants.

Law enforcement was asking that friends stop logging into the teens’ social media accounts and stay away from the area so the search would not be impacted. The situation also did not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert.

The weather was unseasonably warm on Sat., April 15, and plunged to below-freezing temperatures the next day, with worsening winds and snow as the day went on into Monday.

On Mon., April 17, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted again to Facebook asking the public to leave the area. They were inundated with people trying to search for themselves and getting vehicles stuck in the snow, blocking access to areas where trained search crews were needed.

On Tuesday, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference announcing that the bodies of Brown and Grefe had been found in the Enterprise block of the Oneida County Forest. Cpt. Terri Hook said they would not be providing a lot of details about where or how they were found. She noted weather and their attire likely played a factor in their deaths; autopsies would be done to determine a cause of death. She said Lincoln and Oneida counties’ sheriff’s offices, district attorneys, and coroner/medical examiner would be jointly investigating the deaths.

Numerous fire departments, the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Oneida County Forestry Department, the Oneida County Land Records, the Rosewood Barn, and Derek’s Town and Country assisted with the search efforts.

Answering questions from reporters, Hook said, “We know where they started and then we believed– we had some other information that was kind of leading us in different directions and that’s, that’s why we had such a vast area to search.”

Lives yet to live

7 Investigates reached out to Dakota Brown’s and Aiden Grefe’s families. Dakota’s parents declined to interview, but her mother and father each sent statements:

“Dakota was the light of our world, the most loving, kindhearted person we have known. We want to thank the entire community for their ongoing support during this difficult time.” - Lynnea Brown

“It was a tragic situation for all to lose Dakota, our free-spirited, young woman with many dreams of traveling. We hope she is seeing the world from above and smiling down on those she loved. Our family is heartbroken and healing at this time.” - Chad Brown

Aiden’s aunt, Bryanna Scheer, agreed to an on-camera interview on Aiden’s mom, Rachel Grefe’s behalf, though she sat beside her. Those terms did not remain for long, as Grefe felt compelled to answer and share.

“I feel like he’s, he is kind of pushing in a way, like–.”

“Yeah, make it known,” Scheer finished Grefe’s sentence. They said they agreed to the interview because Aiden’s story needs to be heard.

Photos and tokens of Aiden’s life fill every room, are incorporated into their attire, and even forever inked on Grefe’s skin. Summarizing his character, passions, and fond memories cannot capture his whole life, but here is how they describe Aiden.

“Aiden had such a kind heart,” Scheer began. He had a way about him that you were never really feeling like a loner when you are around him. He always tried to make people feel welcomed and included. He was extremely funny. He was always the jokester, and definitely very selfless. He put everybody before him.”

“And he was a mama’s boy,” Grefe added. “He would always tell them (his friends), ‘Be good to your mom. You never know. Be good to your mom.’”

He was the middle child of three, with an older sister and a younger brother, whom Grefe described as his best friend.

“He’s so lost without him in every way and as a mother I want to help him but I can’t because I don’t know how.”

Aiden’s passion was skateboarding; it is what loved ones signed at his funeral.

“When he was little kid, he would be asked, ‘What do you want to be grow up?’ ‘Parkour,’ he would say, ‘parkour.’ He’d always be doing these flips, and I mean, he’s had broken bones,” Grefe smirked.

“A little Daredevil,” Scheer added, laughing.

“Kid gave me gray hair,” Grefe laughed. “It’s colored.”

Grefe said she has been told by teachers that while Aiden was goofy, he would get his friends to focus in class saying, “‘Guys, chill out. Listen, we can goof around after school, let’s just do our school stuff now.’”

A diploma with a graduation date following his death sits in a display case. While technically a junior, Grefe said Aiden had all of his credits except for one and was determined to graduate in 2023.

“Actually, there’s paperwork in his backpack that I was supposed to sign that day,” she paused, “the Friday before for his early graduation, that I didn’t get to even sign.”

The night before

Saturday night on April 15, Aiden and Dakota attended a party. Law enforcement estimates there were 60 people there, mostly teenagers from Merrill. The party was at a friend’s mobile home that’s used as a hunting cabin in a remote area on the border of Lincoln and Oneida counties in the town of Harrison. The property is off of State Road 17 and butts up to the Enterprise block of the Oneida County Forest.

Law enforcement would later learn there was alcohol and marijuana at the party and that several teens deceived their parents about where they were.

NewsChannel 7's records show temperatures reached the 80s on April 15, 2023. They plunged overnight below freezing by Sunday morning. (Jeremy Tabin)

Temperatures had reached the 80s that day and the weather was calm. Overnight it began to drop and it started to rain in the morning. The weather was expected to (and did) turn to snow with high winds as the day went on.

Friends reported Aiden had gone to sleep around 11 p.m. Dakota was up until the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to the Grefes and several friends law enforcement interviewed, Aiden and Dakota were not dating, just friends.

A lost phone

Dakota lost her phone overnight. According to what friends told law enforcement, she believed she had lost it outside while relieving herself as the cabin’s bathroom was occupied at the time. Aiden offered to help her look.

They started walking on some trails behind the cabin around 8 a.m. Just before they left, Aiden called his mom to explain that some friends lost some items.

“He was going to help them find them,” Grefe recalled. “And then he was going to drop some people off, and then he’d be on his way home. And he told me, he loved me. And I told him, I loved him. And that was our last conversation.”

According to NewsChannel 7′s archived weather conditions, for the area north of Parrish where the teens were located, it was about 36 degrees and raining with a windchill of about 30 degrees at 8 a.m.

Another friend initially joined the search for the phone, just behind Aiden and Dakota. The three followed the trails behind the cabin. Just before the trail forked into three, the friend wanted to turn around.

“This young man said, ‘I don’t think that you would have gone this far away from the cabin at night to go to the bathroom, and the trail is ending,’” Det. Lt. Brian Burkhardt with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated from reports. “‘I think we should go back.’ He returned back to the cabin. They continued on. Why they continued on? We don’t know.”

The friend told police that he commented at that time that “a drunk person would go that far.”

Meanwhile, others at the cabin were cleaning up and found Dakota’s phone down the driveway shortly after they had left down the trails.

The friend who initially searched with Aiden and Dakota eventually went back down the trails to see where they had gone, since they had not returned. He saw tracks in the snow heading north towards Shingle Mill Road, but said the trail eventually turned into just dense woods; describing the trail, if it did exist further, as very overgrown.

At 8:29 a.m. a trail camera from the next neighbor north of the cabin captured the two walking.

A neighbor's trail camera captured Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown walking through trails in the Oneida County Forest looking for Brown's phone on April 16, 2023 at 8:29 a.m. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Aiden had his phone with him during the search. SnapChat data from Aiden’s account that law enforcement received after Aiden and Dakota were ultimately found shows their GPS locations until shortly before his phone died.

By 8:40 a.m., the GPS tracking shows they reached Shingle Mill Road, which is a dirt road that is one of the main entrances to the Enterprise block of the Oneida County Forest. They stood there for a minute or so and then began walking east away from State Road 17.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office requested the GPS data from Aiden Grefe's SnapChat account. Using CellHawk software, the data shows Grefe's location.

By about 9 a.m., Aiden called his friends to say they were lost. At this point, they had been out for about an hour.

“When he was talking to friends, he kind of laughed it off and said that I was lost, I’m on a dirt road,” Burkhardt said.

His grandmother called around 9:30 a.m.

“That was their normal thing,” Grefe said. “She called him, asked him how he was doing. And she said, he sounded very chipper, he was in a great mood. And then just had told her, ‘My phone’s about to die. I will call you later.’ And their I love yous. And that was it.”

According to law enforcement interviews with other teens from the party, Aiden kept in contact with his friends through about 10 a.m. He was sending his GPS location pins through SnapChat. His friends told law enforcement, at some point, they drove down Shingle Mill Road honking and yelling for them but heard and saw nothing.

SnapChat GPS data shows the two kept walking during that time. Depending upon when friends drove the road, Aiden and Dakota may have been on a trail off the road. It shows around 9:25 a.m. the two had gone north on a trail west of the Enterprise Campground. Between about 9:29 a.m. through the last data point at 9:48 a.m., the two were about a quarter mile north on that trail heading towards Camp 6 Road.

Eventually, around noon, friends reached out to Aiden’s younger brother who told his mom.

“Immediately, I left and I went straight to where the location was. I wasn’t 100% on where the location was, because I really don’t know the area, but I ended up finding it,” Grefe recalled. When she arrived, she said she talked with the kids there who explained what happened. “And I said, ‘Well, I’m going to call 911 because I don’t know this area, and it’s been four hours and the weather’s not gonna get any better.’”

The setting

The area Aiden and Dakota were lost in is a portion of a 20,000-acre forest. The Enterprise block is 36 square miles. They potentially traveled over six square miles in the southwest corner of the forest. The area consists of dense forest with a couple of dirt roads, but mostly ATV trails and walking trails woven throughout.

A growing coordinated search effort

Missing Merrill teens Pt. 2

Grefe called 911 at 12:47 p.m. With the location at the far edge of the county, by the time dispatch assigned and relayed the information to the responding deputy, it was 1:30 p.m. when he arrived.

“I showed him my Life360 where Aiden’s phone last pinged and said it died,” Grefe said. “So then he drove down to Shingle Mill Road and did what he could. He came back and he said, ‘I’m going to call others in because I’m going to need a four-wheeler.’”

The Life360 GPS data was ultimately similar to the SnapChat data. Within the first, roughly 10-15 minutes of the deputy responding, additional deputies and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were asked to assist.

“He just kind of kept going back and forth. And I kept just hoping to see them in the back of the squad car every time he came back. And obviously, that never happened,” Grefe noted.

Someone also reached out to Cellcom to get information about where Aiden’s phone last pinged the cell tower. Law enforcement explained cell pinging and GPS data have differing levels of accuracy, with GPS data typically being more accurate than cell ping data.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, they learned through Cellcom that Aiden’s last cell ping before his phone died put him in the area between the Enterprise Campground and South Exit Road, possibly on or near the East Loop ATV trail.

Deputies also confirmed that Dakota was with Aiden, as it was initially reported as one person missing.

Deputies knocked on neighbors’ doors. They drove along roads and trails in the forest. Scanner traffic provided by Broadcastify along with law enforcement reports indicate deputies searched John’s Memorial Drive, Camp Six Road, Shingle Mill Road from State Road 17 through County Highway Q, and South Exit Road. They noted a culvert collapsed on Shingle Mill Road east of South Exit Road. They checked the campground, as well as further south on Stefanez Road, and larger trails in between. One deputy who was canvassing the neighborhood noted there was no evidence to suggest that they went further north than Derek’s Town and Country Bar at County Highway D and State Road 17.

Around 2:45 p.m. another followed foottracks along Shingle Mill Road. Law enforcement attempted to fly heat-sensing drones near where foottracks were found between Camp Six Road, but with poor weather conditions and a dense tree canopy on the trail where they found the tracks did not allow them to fly.

Around 4:25 p.m. more were found heading south from Shingle Mill Road along an ATV trail toward Stefanez Road. Oneida County’s all-weather drone was able to be deployed, according to one report, by 4:58 p.m.

Oneida County Cpt. Tyler Young noted the temperatures cause the batteries to drain faster, giving them about 20 minutes of flight at a time. He explained their thermal imaging camera can pick up heat signatures even if people are no longer there.

“We’ve had success with a drone before with snow where just because somebody walked in the snow, there’s a heat signature, and you can, literally can see footsteps. But (because) the weather was so cold, the high winds and the accumulation of snow that was happening, we weren’t able to find those things.”

Between 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., more available deputies from Lincoln and Oneida counties responded to help. Additional outside resources were called in too. They requested DNR wardens (one of whom also is a Lincoln County deputy), Oneida County Emergency Management, Pelican Lake Fire District, Russell Fire Department, and Newbold Fire Department.

Newbold Fire was asked to respond with its search and rescue team, which includes tracking/trailing K9s, heat-sensing tools, and off-road vehicles. They were asked to meet at the new staging area at the Oneida County shooting range off Stefanez Road. Newbold’s reports note their K9 teams gathered by about 4:30 p.m. The first K9 began tracking around 5 p.m. and tracked over the span of three hours.

Three K9s separately tracked from the cabin where Aiden and Dakota left. Another three tracked further south about a mile from the cabin to track direction and from Stefanez road where foottracks were found. Another K9 tracked from the last known cell ping point. The K9s wore GPS collars which tracked their movements.

Newbold K9s wore GPS collars which tracked their movements and travel. Three K9s tracked from the cabin (dark pink, yellow, light blue), three tracked further south off of or near Stefanez Road (bright pink, red, and green), and one tracked from the last known cell ping (blue). (Newbold Fire Department)

Three K9 tracks indicated the teens had been on State Road 17. One handler noted she observed two sets of foottracks along the road that were different sizes.

In the track from the last cell ping, the handler’s report states the K9 indicated the teens may have “been nearby at some point, but unlikely in that specific area.” The handler also noted weather factors, deep snow, and elevation changes were challenges and they did not see any signs of human activity where the ping indicated the phone died.

In the meantime, around 6 p.m. Lincoln County reached out to Wisconsin Emergency Management requesting air support from the Wisconsin National Guard and DNR. They also coordinated contact with the Wisconsin ATV Association’s Trail Ambassadors, which are association members who train alongside other agencies in search and rescue. Due to the weather, air support was grounded.

Pulled from the woods

As some were physically searching the woods, other deputies were interviewing friends who were at the party. Several deputies’ reports indicated frustration with many of the teens, as they did not believe they were fully truthful.

“It was clear that the primary concern (for the teens) was to make sure that no one got in trouble, who was present,” Burkhardt stated. “They were removing alcohol and removing garbage (at the cabin). A lot of them had told us that they had to be home at a certain time. So, they left instead of themselves going to look for Aiden and Dakota.”

Around 5 p.m. an Oneida County deputy obtained Dakota’s phone; it was dead at the time and needed charging. Reports note that friends initially resisted providing information to allow law enforcement to access the phone, but eventually gave passcode information.

By 6:30 p.m., the phone was charged and turned on. Deputies searched Dakota’s SnapChat and saw that she was logged in elsewhere near Pine Lake. Some deputies’ reports state they knew right away from prior knowledge of SnapChat that it likely meant that someone else had logged onto her account.

The account was logged out of the account again while a deputy was actively searching Dakota’s phone, indicating someone was accessing the account. However, they still went to check out the location around 8:30 p.m. The friend who had logged in denied it at first, but later admitted saying she was checking on Dakota.

People were also sending in tips about sightings of the teens in Rhinelander, Merrill, and Stevens Point. The counties asked local police to check on those tips.

They also received information that they may have gotten picked up by someone without anyone noticing. Foottracks on State Road 17 with tire tracks alongside them also added to this suspicion.

“These were things that took us away from searching the woods and gave us more belief that they were not in the woods,” Burkhardt stated.

On Sunday, crews searched four to five square miles of forest and trails, about six square miles in total by Monday.

Search suspended

Around 8 p.m., the search was suspended for the night.

“They did not stop searching, but as far as having all the resources and the massive amount of people out there like that part of it was going to be called off because it was not effective at that point,” Burkhardt explained.

An Oneida County sergeant stated in his report “based on information from Lincoln County with the prior history of (Dakota Brown) and (Aiden Grefe), the Snapchat information that had been pinging in other locations, the account being logged in and out of from another phone, the weather conditions, and the juveniles at the residence that were uncooperative when questioned by law enforcement, the search was ended and was scheduled to resume the next day.”

The prior history with Aiden was noted in a report as a previous time when Grefe reported her son missing.

“Aiden, and I have very good communication we always have,” Grefe said. “He’s not afraid to come to me.”

She said Aiden would either call that he would be running late or ask if he could stay longer. So, when he was expected home and she had not heard from him, she knocked on the door of the friend’s house she knew him to be spending time. No one answered. She called police saying something may have happened to Aiden. It turned out, he had fallen asleep at the friend’s house and called as soon as he woke up.

“I went to them just that one time because as a mother when your child is so in contact with you, and then all sudden there’s no contact. Of course, you’re gonna work. Of course, you’re going to try to get the help that you’ve had because you think oh my god. And then they held that one little incident against me.”

By the time the search was suspended, Aiden and Dakota had been missing for 12 hours.

“I knew my son. If he was able to get out of those woods and contact me, he would have. He would not want me to worry, not even for a minute. That was Aiden. So when she (law enforcement) called off the search, I was definitely very sick to my stomach.”

Burkhardt said with no more leads, where do you search next? He also explained on top of the reason previously stated that battery levels were draining quickly in the cold, which could put crews at risk, especially at night. People had been searching for hours in the cold, wet snow. Young said he knew of at least one deputy who was becoming hypothermic even with the proper attire.

He said they also needed to be available for other emergencies in the county, as nearly all, if not all of Lincoln County’s patrol staff scheduled that day had responded to the search effort.

At 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, the U.S. Civil Air Patrol sent more cell ping data. Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown could be anywhere within those bands at 10:49 a.m. and 11:49 a.m. when the phone died. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

At 10:15 p.m., the U.S. Civil Air Patrol sent more cell ping data. They sent a map with two bands of areas where they could be at 10:49 a.m. and 11:49 a.m. when the phone died. They could be anywhere in the vast area of those two bands. At the time, law enforcement noted the data seemed to point that they were traveling in a southwestern direction. The bands were also areas they had covered. They believed the new information was similar to what they had previously and supported their decision to suspend the search overnight.

Reports note a sergeant drove Shingle Mill Road again after midnight with his lights and sirens on and checked the buildings at the campground. Another took a call around 2:30 a.m. from a woman crying asking why the search was called off.

Monday, April 17

“As soon as daylight hit, I told my dad ‘Please, take me out there,’” Grefe pleaded. “I don’t know how many miles I went but I just looked, and I looked, and I screamed, I screamed.”

Dayshift law enforcement personnel started coming in throughout the morning, with reports indicating the earliest dayshift personnel coming in around 5 a.m. Burkhardt said that the lieutenant talked with the nightshift lieutenant to get up to speed and began coordinating a plan with emergency management and search crews.

However, it took until about 10:30 a.m. - 11 o’clock for the first teams to go out again searching and canvassing. The Grefes took note.

“You had all night to establish a plan. Okay, what are we going to do as of daybreak,” Scheer urged.

“I remember a detective, I don’t know exactly who it was, that came up to me on Monday and he said, ‘I know it looks like we’re sitting around here doing nothing, but we are, like, trying to get the search plan out and whatnot,” Grefe recalled.

“Trying to plan who’s going to go where,” Scheer continued.

“Yeah, but it’s like,” Grefe threw her hands up and sighed.

“The time you’re wasting,” Scheer added.

“What are we doing,” Grefe shouted.

“We just had a massive snowstorm through the night and you left them out there,” Scheer noted.

Law enforcement said sending crews out and having to pull them back after a plan is formed can actually cause more delays. They also had a UTV breakdown. Four cars of people trying to search on their own got stuck and were blocking access to search areas for trained teams. They also had to move command posts twice due to the influx of people.

“We have to react in those situations and deal with them as they come,” Burkhardt explained.

They noted they did not want untrained civilians searching because it could impact thermal technology and drone efforts, confuse any snow tracks that exist, and they had concerns about more people getting lost or hurt.

“We also have issues in dealing with civilians of reliability of, hey, we need you to check this area, and then they get distracted, or they don’t understand the area or they go to a different area for whatever reason,” Burkhardt continued.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, law enforcement paged out for more fire departments to assist with off-road vehicles.

By 3:30 p.m. Dakota was found in front of a trail sign on the East Loop about four miles through trails from the cabin she left.

Dakota Brown's and Aiden Grefe's bodies were found Monday, April 17, roughly four miles through trails away from the cabin they left. (Newbold Fire Department)

“They said there was (sic) two sets of tracks coming into where she was and one set of tracks leaving. So, Aiden is still out there. And remember us at that point, like oh my god, that’s our Aiden, you know, he’s gonna fight,” Scheer recalled. “But gosh, when they left again, they were gone for so long. And then they pulled us to a vehicle again, and we knew.”

At 5:17 p.m. further north on the trail, they found Aiden.

Autopsies were performed two days later. While the coroner said it is hard to know exactly when they died, the evidence suggests they died late Sunday or early Monday.

“It does look like Dakota did pass first and it does look like Aiden did try and help her,” Lincoln County Coroner Valerie Caylor said.

Grefe said she does a lot of pretending. She pretends Aiden is at school, at work, or with friends, but when she can no longer pretend, she feels broken. Her message to her son was this: “Sorry. Sorry, I didn’t tell them to not stop. And I love you and I miss you.”

7 Investigates will continue sharing the details of the case Tuesday, looking at opportunities that were missed and that could be improved on to, hopefully, prevent something like this from happening again.

