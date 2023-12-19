Wis. pet facilities say they haven’t seen ‘mystery illness’ cases yet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While reported in at least 16 states, a ‘mystery dog illness,’ now referred to as ‘Atypical Canine Respiratory Disease,’ has not yet been identified in Wisconsin.

The respiratory illness can lead to persistent coughing, sneezing, difficulty breathing, and a loss of appetite according to veterinarians.

It can be hard to identify, as many of the symptoms mimic some that accompany the traditional Kennel Cough that many pet owners have experienced. Some dogs don’t show any symptoms at all.

Several veterinary clinics in the Madison area say they’ve seen respiratory illnesses in dogs lately, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Co-Owner of T&T Pet Care Services Tracey Hasz says their daycare and boarding facilities also haven’t seen Atypical Canine Respiratory Disease. She adds she had more concerns last year.

“We’ve had some that have what they call a mild, upper respiratory. But again, nothing that’s been connected officially connected to this,” Hasz said. " And so, you know, our experience has been actually better this year than it has been in on previous years, which is a major surprise, right? Because not everybody is experiencing that. But we have.”

Hasz says they are taking every precaution to ensure the virus stays away.

“We’re hyper vigilant. If the client comes in with a suspected a cough, you know, goopy, goopy eyes, those traditional things that you’re going to see with any kennel cough, hacking cough, coughing, gooey eyes, diarrhea. We just ask the owners to please take their dog back home and then we sanitize the areas that that dog was in,” Hasz said.

Vets say it’s a good idea to get your pet checked out if they’re experiencing any of the symptoms. If you think your pet has Atypical Canine Respiratory Disease you should try to keep them away from other dogs for two weeks after their cough goes away.

Hasz adds owners should make the decision they’re most comfortable with as their stress will increase their dog’s stress and make them even more susceptible to illness.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.