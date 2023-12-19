Woman faces hit-and-run citation after Grant Co. crash, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old woman faces citations related to a hit-and-run Friday near Boscobel after she collided with a vehicle while making a U-turn and ran away, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The driver of a Ford F-150 was driving on Highway 133, near Peer Road, when he told authorities that a red Chevrolet Aveo made a U-turn in front of him. The man said he couldn’t slow down and collided with the pickup truck, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s report.

The Chevrolet driver allegedly ran away from the area as soon as she heard the police were called, the Sheriff’s Office stated. A witness told officials that the woman was later picked up and driven back toward Boscobel.

The Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy found the woman’s wallet in the car and confirmed she was the driver of it.

A passenger in her car told deputies that the Boscobel woman picked him up as her vehicle “ran out of gas” and she pulled over on Peer Road. When she got the car moving again, she did a U-turn and pulled out right in front of the pickup truck,

The 21-year-old faces citations for the crash, including hit-and-run. More citations are possible, Grant Co. officials indicated.

