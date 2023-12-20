The 15 News Pet of the Week is so excited to be here!

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) – A three-month-old puppy was rarin’ to go when she hopped on the couch for her chance to find her fur-ever home.

London was filled with energy and puppy kisses for her appearance as the 15 News Pet of the Week. She happily took all the pets and was ready to share all the love. Then, as time wound down, she made sure anchor Tim Elliott knew how much she enjoyed being on TV. In fact, this may be the first time the pet of the week guest had to toss to meteorologist Charlie Shortino.

The black and white puppy is available right now for adoption from the Green Co. Humane Society. They believe she is a lab mix and suspect there’s a little terrier in her which will keep her smaller than most labrador retrievers.

London (Green Co. Humane Society)

Of course, little London is not the only dog up for adoption right now. The Humane Society pointed out another young dog who needs a home. Devona is a little less than two years old and has spent half her life at the shelter. The staff would love to make sure she finds her permanent home for the holidays.

The shelter described her as a bundle of energy who loves going outside, whether it’s playing in the yard or going on long walks. They do note that the mixed breed pup would do better in a house where she was the only pet.

Her adoption fee has been sponsored by Fitness Nutrition Center, in Monroe, who would also like to see Devona get the best present of all this year.

Devona (Green Co. Humane Society)

