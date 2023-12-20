172 deer killed at Dodge Co. farm after CWD found

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) – Scores of deer were killed on a Dodge Co. farm after one of them tested positive earlier this year for Chronic Wasting Disease, the state wildlife agency reported Wednesday morning.

According to the state’s Dept. of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the first deer, a nine-month-old doe, was diagnosed in May and the farm was immediately quarantined.

Wildlife officials tested the 172 dead deer and determined 23 of them had contracted the disease. Additionally, three more deer who had previously died were also infected.

The federal government provides an indemnity to the farm owner following the depopulation of the herd, the agency explained. The farm is also barred from having any type of deer for the next five years and must maintain its fencing during that time.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.