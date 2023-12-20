172 deer killed at Dodge Co. farm after CWD found

Deer (FILE)
Deer (FILE)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) – Scores of deer were killed on a Dodge Co. farm after one of them tested positive earlier this year for Chronic Wasting Disease, the state wildlife agency reported Wednesday morning.

According to the state’s Dept. of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the first deer, a nine-month-old doe, was diagnosed in May and the farm was immediately quarantined.

Wildlife officials tested the 172 dead deer and determined 23 of them had contracted the disease. Additionally, three more deer who had previously died were also infected.

The federal government provides an indemnity to the farm owner following the depopulation of the herd, the agency explained. The farm is also barred from having any type of deer for the next five years and must maintain its fencing during that time.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Elk spotted in McFarland
McFarland elk killed in crash near Chicago

Latest News

Legislator pushes for harsher drunk-driving laws in the wake of Waupaca Co. deadly crash
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
WATCH LIVE: In Milwaukee, Biden looks to highlight progress for Black-owned small businesses
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
Fatal Weyauwega crash: Funeral plans on hold as Ecuador family members struggle to enter U.S.
President Joe Biden will use a visit to Milwaukee to highlight a surge in federal support for...
President Joe Biden visits Milwaukee preview