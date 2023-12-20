Adopting pets this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the holiday season already here, the Dane County Humane Society is encouraging those looking to bring home a pet to adopt, not shop.

While pets are a common gift idea, the humane society is bringing a new alternative to the table that brings the gift receiver into the pet discussion.

By buying an adoption gift certificate, everyone can be involved in meeting pets, deciding which pet is right, and preparing to take care of the pet. The humane society says they also offer bags of goodies to start new pet owners off.

This season is a great time to consider a new family member, with a quarter-million more pets in shelters across the nation compared to this time last year, the humane society explained.

Animal shelters are pushing capacity, the humane society explained, with 5% more animals entering than leaving shelters nationally.

Many of these shelters are seeing more pets coming in from breeders, especially in the form of puppies the breeders could not sell, and older dogs the breeders can no longer profit from.

