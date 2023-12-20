Beautiful Weather Today

Rain will be likely by Christmas Day
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Above Average Temperatures Today
  • Mild Through the Week
  • More Active Weather Later in the Week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder temperatures are expected as we head through the end of the week and into next week. We have high pressure in control today. This ridge will bring in lots of sunshine and temperatures will respond. Highs today are expected to top off in the lower 40s. That is 10 to 15° above the seasonal averages.

Mild temperatures and rain are expected as we head toward Christmas Day.
Mild temperatures and rain are expected as we head toward Christmas Day.(wmtv)
Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

As we move closer to Christmas day we will continue to see mild air streaming into the region. High temperatures through the weekend are expected to be well into the 40s. High temperatures by Christmas Day are expected to top off in the lower 50s.

It does not look like we will see any below average temperatures through the remainder of this year. We are tracking a couple systems that will bring the opportunity at some precipitation in the days to come. The first will arrive late tomorrow and continue into tomorrow night. That one will bring the opportunity at a few scattered showers.

Looking Ahead...

After that, a stronger system makes its way in by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will bring increasing winds and high probabilities of rainfall for Sunday and into Christmas Monday. There is almost no chance of picking up any snow between now and Christmas day.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Elk spotted in McFarland
McFarland elk killed in crash near Chicago

Latest News

Next 7 Days
Slow Warm-Up Ahead
Mild temperature will continue
A Warm and Rainy Christmas in the Forecast
Almost a zero percent chance of a white Christmas.
A Warm and Rainy Christmas in the Forecast
Wet and warm weather returns.
Cold Night Ahead