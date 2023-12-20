Beautiful Weather Today

Above Average Temperatures Today

Mild Through the Week

More Active Weather Later in the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder temperatures are expected as we head through the end of the week and into next week. We have high pressure in control today. This ridge will bring in lots of sunshine and temperatures will respond. Highs today are expected to top off in the lower 40s. That is 10 to 15° above the seasonal averages.

Mild temperatures and rain are expected as we head toward Christmas Day. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

As we move closer to Christmas day we will continue to see mild air streaming into the region. High temperatures through the weekend are expected to be well into the 40s. High temperatures by Christmas Day are expected to top off in the lower 50s.

It does not look like we will see any below average temperatures through the remainder of this year. We are tracking a couple systems that will bring the opportunity at some precipitation in the days to come. The first will arrive late tomorrow and continue into tomorrow night. That one will bring the opportunity at a few scattered showers.

Looking Ahead...

After that, a stronger system makes its way in by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will bring increasing winds and high probabilities of rainfall for Sunday and into Christmas Monday. There is almost no chance of picking up any snow between now and Christmas day.

