Experience the power of play at Sun Prairie’s Explore Children’s Museum’s new exhibits

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sparking curiosity, creativity and exploration through hands-on experiences from art to STEM and imaginative play, Sun Prairie’s Explore Children’s Museum’s 4,800 square-foot facility is home to a wide range of both permanent and rotating exhibits that are specifically selected and curated to encourage imaginative play, collaboration, creative thinking and hands-on learning for children birth to eight years old.

New exhibits, including sensory play, are gracing the museum just in time for 2024.

“Noon Year’s Eve” and “Night at the Museum” events are being held this New Year’s Eve for families. Tickets and information can be found here.

The Children’s Museum is open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

