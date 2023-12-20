Fatal Weyauwega crash: Funeral plans on hold as Ecuador family members struggle to enter U.S.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A family is trying to pick up the pieces in the wake of tragedy after four siblings were killed over the weekend in what authorities say was a drunk-driving crash.

Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit their SUV on Highway 10 in Weyauwega on Saturday night.

47-year-old Scott Farmer of Neenah has been charged with counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating with a revoked license, causing death. Farmer has four prior OWI convictions.

Funeral arrangements are now on hold, the family says, as they plead with the U.S. government to allow relatives living in Ecuador to attend the services, which will be held in the Weyauwega area.

The mother of the four killed, Paulina Gonzalez, has one remaining child living in Ecuador, and Tuesday morning during an interview for a visa, she said her son Jorge’s application was denied.

The family is also seeking approval for four other relatives to enter the country. They have applied for green cards and are seeking expedited approval for humanitarian reasons.

Those relatives living in the U.S. right now gathered at the family’s house this morning to support each other and a memorial has been set up in the living room to honor each child.

For now, the family is hoping elected leaders including Congressman Mike Gallagher can help resolve this bureaucratic red tape.

“We’re just struggling with the fact that we need her only child here. We need her only great-granddaughter here. We need a stepson here. We need the father of the children here, and we have so many obstacles, and we need them here like tomorrow. We need them here now is what I’m saying,” said Pastor Kurt Schilling, the stepfather of the children killed in the crash.

The family is hoping to hold services next week, but only if everyone who needs to be here can attend. All four children will then be brought back to Ecuador for burial.

