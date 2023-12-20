Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office announces launch of new text and livestream platform

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to improve emergency responsiveness, the Grant County Sherriff’s is announcing a new addition to their dispatch center.

Prepared Live is a text and livestream platform that allows community members to contact their local 9-1-1 center in the case of an emergency.

The software allows 9-1-1 dispatchers to send callers a link to Prepared Live and grants them the ability to share their location, as well as photos and videos of their emergency situation.

“Since the construction of our new facility and the 9-1-1 dispatch center, we have been committed to making sure we are on the cutting edge of technology to help us respond to our citizens efficiently and effectively. Prepared Live is another step in helping us accomplish our mission,” said Sheriff Nate Dreckman.

The launch comes after weeks of preparation from dispatchers to ensure they are able to properly use the program.

It is important to note that caller’s consent is required if an individual wants to share video during a call, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A caller will receive a link to livestream via text if they provide consent to the dispatcher. The video call option does not grant the Grant County Sherriff’s Office access to a user’s phone settings.

