Greenway Station announces new clothing store addition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Greenway Station visitors can expect to see a new clothing store added to the list of its retailers.

Coming in spring 2024, Greenway Station will have Ann Taylor Factory as an option among its apparel selection.

Middleton will become the third location in Wisconsin to house an Ann Taylor Factory, with the two other locations being Johnson Creek and Pleasant Prairie.

Although there is no Ann Taylor Factory in Madison, West Towne Mall is home to the only Ann Taylor location in Wisconsin.

