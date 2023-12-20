Janesville Craig coach accused of recording students pleads guilty

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A little over a month after prosecutors levied more than a dozen new charges against a former Janesville Craig coach, both sides returned to a Rock Co. courtroom for a plea hearing.

Including the allegations added last month, Brian Kitzman went into the day facing 19 total charges – six counts of capturing an intimate representation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing/distributing/exhibiting an intimate representation of a minor, and a single invasion of privacy by use of a surveillance device.

Kitzman pleaded guilty to all of the charges on Wednesday in Rock County Circuit Court, attorney Christopher Van Wagner confirmed. The charges cover allegations from 18 victims.

“He has deep regret for what he did,” Van Wagner said. “He is seeking counseling and other help to identify and avoid the problem. And he sincerely apologizes to all the family and students affected. And he stepped up and took full responsibility.”

Brian Kitzman, 39, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and representation depicting nudity charges. (WMTV)

His sentencing is set for May 22, 2024. He faces up to 55 and a half years of initial confinement.

Kitzman, 38, pleaded not guilty in August to the original two charges against him, one for allegedly capturing an intimate representation and an invasion of privacy count.

He was arrested after a camera found hidden in a girls’ locker room at Janesville Craig High School was traced back to him, according to prosecutors. A Go-Pro had been found after a student spotted her friend’s towel – which had been missing for weeks – in a locker that was secured by a Craig High School administrative lock, the criminal complaint against Kitzman alleged. The camera was turned over to the school resource officer and, within a few hours, JPD realized what was going on and had identified their suspect.

Kitzman allegedly confessed to investigators that he had recorded around 18 students over approximately the past two years. In the complaint, police said Kitzman told them he had previously discovered a hole in one of the doors between the office and locker room and used his cell phone to record female students. He went on to tell officers his position as coach gave him “easy access.”

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.