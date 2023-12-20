Madison businesses prepare for last minute holiday shoppers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last minute shoppers filled many local businesses ahead of the holiday season.

Local cheese shop Fromagination in downtown Madison is booked and busy until Christmas.

“I think it’s because we’re in the food business and people want to buy it as fresh as possible,” Ken Monteleone, owner of Fromagination, said. “Last minute is what we do well.”

The company shreds to the finish line to complete various orders.

Fromagination staff packaging cheese for holiday deliveries. (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

“We are blessed to get hundreds of orders daily, so our team is very busy trying to get everyone there treats before the holiday starts,” Monteleone said.

Staff make in-person deliveries or package orders to be shipped across the country.

“We’re telling people that we’re doing everything we can to get out their packages. We’re upgrading some packages to ensure they get there by the holidays,” he said. “If you’re in the Madison area, please stop in and we’ll do everything we can to bring you some holiday cheer. "

Meanwhile on State Street, the phone is off the hook at Little Luxuries.

“The store is quite full this time of year as people are looking for those last-minute items and it’s the busiest time of year for us in the entire year at least last two weeks before Christmas,” Amy Moore, owner of Little Luxuries said.

Owner Amy Moore mentions extra staff are on hand to help shoppers find the perfect stocking stuffers.

“We do take extra time at the end of the day to reorganize, get the whole store back to order and kind of shift things around so everybody kind of sees exactly what we have to offer in a clean aesthetically pleasing environment,” Moore said.

The shop ties a bow on the purchase, saving customers the trouble of buying gift bags or wrapping paper.

“We offer complimentary gift wrap to make it even easier for people to do those last-minute gift giving opportunities,” Moore said.

Many gift deliveries may come in after the holidays, so business owners remind folks to shop around town.

