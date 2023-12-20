Madison Police looking for man who allegedly watched woman in store restroom

By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who they allege followed a woman and preceded to watch her use the restroom.

The incident took place on Saturday, Dec. 9, inside Woodman’s Market, on the 700 block of S. Gammon Rd. Video shows the suspect arriving to Woodman’s in Hyundai SUV, according to MPD’s report.

Those who saw the incident happen told police that the suspect was waiting near the restroom before eventually following the woman inside, where they allege he got onto the floor to continue watching her in the stall.

Those with any information regarding the incident are being asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Woodman's market suspect who police allege followed woman into restroom.
Woodman's market suspect who police allege followed woman into restroom.(Madison Police)

