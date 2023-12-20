Madison Police: Mother told 14-year-old daughter to drive because it would be safer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old who crashed into two vehicles Monday night told Madison police she was driving because her mother thought it would be safer.

The teen’s mother explained to officers she had been drinking and told her daughter to take the wheel, according to Madison Police Department’s report.

MPD stated the teen hit the vehicles in an underground parking lot and ran into a garage door. She also drove through nearby fields, hit an electrical box near Jeffy Trail, and struck two traffic signs.

Officers reported responding around 6:15 p.m. to the 8100 block of Mayo Drive. The teen was not hurt and suffered a medical event that police believe led to the wreck, the MPD report indicated.

MPD said Child Protective Services was called and family members arrived to care for the children.

