Merrimac Ferry set to shut down for the winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the temperatures getting colder, it’s time for the Merrimac Ferry to close for the season.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation revealed that the ferry will close at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The ferry started making trips this year on May 5.

Over the more than 34,000 crossings this year, the Merrimac Ferry has carried more than 176,000 vehicles, over 2,700 bikes, and more than 1,600 people.

During the wintertime, the ferry will receive maintenance and repairs before it gets back to transporting passengers and vehicles in 2024.

The Merrimac Ferry connects Columbia and Sauk counties along Hwy. 113. It is the only free ferry in Wisconsin and takes about seven minutes to cross.

