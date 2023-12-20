No injuries reported in Beloit house fire

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Beloit.

The Beloit Police Department says the call for the fire came in just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 1800 block of Carlyle Road.

No cause for the fire was given yet, but we will update this story as soon as we learn more.

