Review of UW Health safety protocols finds no complaints substantiated, health system says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a union representing UW Health nurses reported staff and patient safety complaints, the health system contends Wednesday that state surveyors found the “complaint was not substantiated.”

The final report submitted by the state Department of Health Services was reviewed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan explained in an email to staff Monday afternoon. No citations were issued after the review.

“This reinforces what we already know to be true, that our quality and our culture of safety are part of the DNA of every single team member at UW Health,” Dr. Kaplan said. “While we don’t enjoy having our work attacked, we don’t flinch from the scrutiny, because we all believe in the quality of our care.”

The review was prompted by a press conference held outside of DHS in November, where the nurses group submitted “more than 100 complaints dealing with patient safety.” At the time, a nurse claimed the health care system was threatening to remove a critical care team, adding it would impact staffing and patient safety.

UW Health Nurses of SEIU Wisconsin said in a statement that DHS has not sent them its report, so they cannot comment on its contents.

“However, we can say unequivocally that our concerns have not been addressed, we continue to struggle with ongoing systemic problems and we will likely be submitting more forms to DHS moving forward,” the group stated.

UW Health argued that instead of reporting complaints to its HERO system, its internal system for staff to report safety concerns, or working with its teams, the union released the complaints in a press release. The internal system is strongly encouraged by UW Health and has been embraced by staff, the health system noted.

SEIU Wisconsin argued it believes the reporting process is ineffective.

“We are deeply disappointed that, instead of engaging with us around our genuine concerns, the administration is trying to shame dedicated nurses who are working to improve UW Health,” SEIU said.

DHS conducted a review from Dec. 5-7 of UW Health’s University Hospital East Madison Hospital and American Family Children’s Hospital, Dr. Kaplan said. The scope included inpatient, ambulatory, emergency department and surgical services.

“This three-day survey was one of the most broad, in-depth and comprehensive conducted by DHS in the history of UW Health,” Dr. Kaplan said.

According to UW Health, DHS investigators reviewed 10,000 documents, HERO reports, service feedback cases and event reports. They also interviewed dozens of staff members. UW Health remarked how surveyors said they were “impressed with the willingness of staff to speak with them” and how responsive they were.

