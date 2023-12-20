Slow Warm-Up Ahead

Sunny Wednesday

Cloudy Late Week

Wet Weather This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a wintry start to the week, warmer temperatures are already moving in. In fact, we will add a few degrees each and every day and this should have us into the 50s by the end of the weekend! Unfortunately, the unseasonably warm conditions will come with increasing chances of rain by the weekend too. This means we are looking at more of a wet than a white Christmas. While icy and snow-covered roadways won’t be an issue, wet roadways and dreary conditions could be.

What’s Coming Up...

Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Overnight lows into the lower 20s with a light southerly wind 5-15 mph. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday with highs around 40 degrees. A light southeasterly wind of 3-5 mph. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows into the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy skies expected on Thursday ahead of our next disturbance. This may bring a few sprinkles as highs hang around 40 degrees. A better chance of a few showers on Friday as highs make the lower 40s.

Looking Ahead...

A larger disturbance moves in for the weekend. This will soar temperatures into the lower 50s by Christmas Eve and Day. Along with that, a really good chance of rain will be around. Wet weather will likely stick with us through the middle of next week. While temperatures will drop back to the 40s, we will remain well above normal through the end of the year.

