Wet Heading Into The Holiday

Clouds move in

Rainy Friday

Temperatures head toward the 50s

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It is time to say goodbye to the last full day of Fall as we look forward to the beginning of Winter tomorrow evening at 9:27 pm. And as we finish up the season, we start a warm trend that will stay with us into next week.

Today’s highs reached the low 40s for most of us with plenty of sunny skies. Tonight, we’re going to see an increase in clouds ahead of a weak disturbance that is making its way toward us from the southwest. Morning lows on Thursday will be the last that we see of freezing temperatures till possibly the middle of next week. Skies on Thursday will stay mostly cloudy to cloudy, and we’ll again be back to the low 40s. Friday will continue with the cloudy trend combined with some showers expected to move in through the day. Showers are expected to be light, and our southern counties will be more likely to see any accumulation.

What’s Coming Up...

This weekend will be a warm one with our highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds continue which will limit our chances of sun. Rain begins moving in on Sunday with the approach of the next system. Precipitation will begin during the afternoon and slowly intensify overnight and into Christmas day. If you have any plans on getting out during Christmas Eve or day, then you won’t need many layers, but you may want to keep your umbrella handy.

Looking Ahead...

There will be no real break from the rain on an unseasonably warm Christmas day. Temperatures will reach into the low to possibly mid-50s. After Monday, the storm responsible for the rain will slowly make its way east keeping us cloudy and wet into Wednesday with temperatures slowly dropping back down into the low 40s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.