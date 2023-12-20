Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike joins Mertz in Gainesville

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former star wide receiver for the Wisconsin Badgers announced he’s heading to Florida, joining another familiar face.

WR Chimere Dike posted on X, formerly Twitter, announcing his commitment to the University of Florida Gators.

Dike, a Waukesha native, caught 97 passes for 1,478 years and 9 TDs in four seasons during his time as a Badger. Dike was also named as one of the football captains in the 2023 season by Coach Luke Fickell. He shared the title with quarterback Tanner Mordecai, linebacker Maema Njongmeta, and linebacker Marty Strey captains.

Dike will be joining former Badger QB Graham Mertz, who also posted about the announcement.

Dike announced Dec. 4 that he was entering the transfer portal, with one year of eligibility left.

