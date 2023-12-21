2 suspects on the run in Dane Co., deputy injured

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in the western part of the county.

The traffic stop happened along Hwy. 14, near Wisconsin Heights High School, about halfway between Black Earth and Mazomanie, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Two people fled from the vehicle after the stop.

A deputy was injured as a result of the incident, the spokesperson confirmed. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, but the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office did not say how the injuries happened.

A large police presence can be seen across the street from the high school. The incident has caused the school to take enhanced security measures while the search continues. Many other cars are still parked in the school’s parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the area to contact police if they see any suspicious individuals in the area.

This is a breaking news story. 15 News will add more information becomes available.

