2023 American Family Insurance Championship raises more than $2.4 million

Steve Stricker and the American Family Insurance Championship have done it again.
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Steve Stricker and the American Family Insurance Championship have done it again.

It was announced Wednesday that the 2023 Am Fam Championship raised over $2,435,000, which is the highest total ever raised from the years the event has been held. That brings the total amount raised for charity to $17,248,000 since 2016 benefitting 847 nonprofit organizations.

Approximately half of the proceeds from this year’s Am Fam Championship will be distributed to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison and 147 primarily local charities will share the rest in varying amounts.

Steve Stricker is not only the host of the event but won the tournament in 2023.

