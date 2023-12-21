Animal crushing video lands Crawford Co. man in federal prison

WASHINGTON (WMTV) – A Soldier Grove man who ordered a video showing a monkey being abused in graphic and violent ways learned his fate Wednesday when he was sentenced in a federal court.

Kenneth Herrera was sentenced to just over a year in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, the U.S. Department of Justice reported. In a statement, the Justice Dept. explained the law bars making or distributing so-called animal crushing videos. The agency described the videos as ones that show an animal being burned, suffocated, or being severely injured in other ways.

“Animal crushing videos cruelly force animals into a cycle of fear, violence and death for personal gratification or profit,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim said. Kim, who works in the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division added the agency is “committed to aggressively pursuing and prosecuting anyone who engages in the creation or distribution of animal crush videos.”

Prosecutors alleged Herrera, 40, told someone in Indonesia the brutal acts he wanted to see done to the monkey and offered $100 for the footage. The individual overseas furnished the video and sent it via an encrypted app.

U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea described such recordings as “cruel, inhumane, and illegal,” and noted they can also lead to a person committing even more violent crimes. O’Shea’s office added the investigation that led to Herrera’s arrest was spearheaded by the FBI and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The law enforcement wing of the Fish and Wildlife Service, Assistant Director Edward Grace, credited the conviction to his agency’s partnership with the FBI and said they are committed to protecting wildlife from being unlawfully commercialized.

“The heinous crimes against wildlife that are centered in this investigation are an extreme example of that commitment,” he continued.

