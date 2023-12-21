Skip to content
First Alert Weather
Share Your Holidays
Live News
15 Investigates
Latest News
Connected
Home
Submit a News Tip
Submit Photos, Video
First Alert Weather
Closings
Download App
Interactive Radar
Map Room
Weather Cams
Weather Headlines
News
Local
State
Regional
National
Crime
Making A Difference
Coronavirus
COVID-19 News
Vaccine Tracker
COVID-19 Map
Navigating School
15 Investigates
NBC15 Investigates
Investigate TV
Politics
Election Results
Wisconsin Politics
Gray DC Bureau
Share Your Holidays
Livestream
TV Listings
Sports
Headlines
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Morning Show
Birthdays
Pet of the Week
School Shout Out
Community
Bowlin’ for Colons
Fall Harvest
Share Your Holidays
On The Road
Diaper Drive
Making A Difference
Community Calendar
Crystal Apple Awards
Crystal Apple Awards 2021
Crystal Apple Awards 2022
Sounds of the Season
Contests
Contests
Contest Rules
About Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Contact Us
Connect With Us
Advertise with Us
Download Our Apps
Podcast
Newsletter
Families Everyday
Advertise with Us
PowerNation
Money Minute
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Press Releases
AP’s Books of the Year
(Source: Pixnio)
(Pixnio)
By
The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST
|
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on X (formerly Twitter)
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Most Read
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
BBB warns of texting scam
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Latest News
What you can & cannot recycle this holiday season
Top Wisconsin Republican wants to put abortion laws on a future ballot
Wisconsin leader pivots, says impeachment of state Supreme Court justice over redistricting unlikely
Wisconsin Republican proposal to legalize medical marijuana coming in January