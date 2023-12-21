Badgers’ Wohler to return for 2024

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin junior safety Hunter Wohler said he will return to the team for 2024. He casually made his announcement on Thursday to reporters at scheduled media availability after Bowl practice.

He said he has a lot of unfinished business. There was some uncertainty if the Muskego-native would return for another year or enter the NFL Draft.

Wohler is second in the Big Ten in total tackles at 113 tackles and is second in average per game at 9.4. He was named All-Big Ten second team by the media and third team by the coaches. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after the Badgers’ win over Georgia Southern, where he had two interceptions.

Wisconsin and Wohler are getting set to take on LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Both the Badgers and Tigers will be without key pieces on both sides of the football on January 1.

For Wohler, some guys not participating in the bowl is just the nature of modern college football, but he looks forward to the opportunities given to some of the younger guys.

“It’s a great opportunity for young guys to step up, whether that’s special teams or whether that’s a bigger role offensively or defensively. And it’s against a really good opponent. So, to get thrown into the fire, I guess, against a really good team, there’s nothing better! You get to go out there and compete. So, I’m excited for some of the guys who get more of a shot this game. And we’ll see, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Kickoff for the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU is January 1 at 11:00 a.m.

