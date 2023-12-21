Badgers’ Wohler to return for 2024

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin junior safety Hunter Wohler said he will return to the team for 2024. He casually made his announcement on Thursday to reporters at scheduled media availability after Bowl practice.

He said he has a lot of unfinished business. There was some uncertainty if the Muskego-native would return for another year or enter the NFL Draft.

Wohler is second in the Big Ten in total tackles at 113 tackles and is second in average per game at 9.4. He was named All-Big Ten second team by the media and third team by the coaches. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after the Badgers’ win over Georgia Southern, where he had two interceptions.

Wisconsin and Wohler are getting set to take on LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Both the Badgers and Tigers will be without key pieces on both sides of the football on January 1.

For Wohler, some guys not participating in the bowl is just the nature of modern college football, but he looks forward to the opportunities given to some of the younger guys.

“It’s a great opportunity for young guys to step up, whether that’s special teams or whether that’s a bigger role offensively or defensively. And it’s against a really good opponent. So, to get thrown into the fire, I guess, against a really good team, there’s nothing better! You get to go out there and compete. So, I’m excited for some of the guys who get more of a shot this game. And we’ll see, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Kickoff for the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU is January 1 at 11:00 a.m.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
BBB warns of texting scam
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest

Latest News

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike joins Mertz in Gainesville
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
LSU’s Jayden Daniels opts out of bowl game vs. Badgers
Sarah Franklin, Carter Booth, and Julia Orzol celebrate vs. Tennessee.
UW’s Franklin, three others named All-Americans; Orzol named Academic All-District
Ronnie Porter dribbles up the court in Wisconsin's 78-55 win over St. Thomas.
Wisconsin women’s basketball stomps St. Thomas on the road