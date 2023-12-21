Beloit changes polling locations over school safety concerns

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit opted to take polling places out of schools for future elections because of worries about school safety.

City Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock said they’ve discussed running elections out of buildings that were not schools for years.

“You want to make sure that these kids are safe in elementary schools and so we want to make sure that the buildings are safe, secure ” she said. “It would be voters who haven’t gone through the school district security protocols mixed with kids right on the other side of the gym curtain. So we wanted to make sure that those situations were eliminated.”

The City Council voted to remove three schools from the polling place list, add three new locations and use polling places previously set up in Beloit.

Ward Location Address 1-4, 24-25, 31 Sun Valley Presbyterian Church 1650 Sun Valley Drive 5-8, 26 Our Savior’s Lutheran Church 749 Bluff St. 9-11 Krueger-Haskell Golf Course 1611 Hackett St. 12 First Congregational Church 801 Bushnell St. 13-17 Beloit Public Library 605 Eclipse Blvd. 18-20, 27 River of Life United Methodist Church 2345 Prairie Ave. 21-23, 28-30 Central Christian Church 2460 Milwaukee Road

Lock said the city spent time finding new polling places close to the old ones so that people wouldn’t have to travel too far.

“We did a lot of work as we were developing these sites to give access to voters throughout the community so that people would have polling locations in relatively close proximity to them,” she said. “[Also] close to the bus line and that the locations were accessible for individuals who needed additional assistance.”

Voters Audrey Rixie and Otto Greenwood said they were not impacted too much by the polling place changes.

“It’s actually easier and accessible than it was before,” Rixie said.

“It’s a church by the school down the street from where I voted [previously],” Greenwood said. “So, it’s not really a far difference.”

Both Rixie and Greenwood said it’s important for people to vote.

“Because if you don’t vote, you aren’t expressing an opinion,” Rixie said. “If people don’t express their opinions, politicians might just run wilder than they do already.”

“Voting is a right and it’s very important, especially nowadays,” Greenwood said. “What we’re living through right now, voting is important.”

This map shows where the old and new polling places are located:

Beloit changes polling locations over school safety concerns (City of Beloit)

Lock said voters should go to MyVote in January to see if their polling place has changed.

All 2024 elections will take place at the new polling places.

