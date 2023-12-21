Beloit, Westosha district officials investigating incident that happened during girl’s basketball game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit and Westosha school officials are investigating an incident that happened Tuesday night involving game officials and spectators at a girl’s junior varsity basketball game.

School District of Beloit Superintendent Dr. Willie Garrison II explained in a letter to families that the alleged incident at the game prompted coaches to decide not to participate at the varsity level.

The allegations were not detailed in the letter and a spokesperson for the district declined to provide any additional details, saying it was an ongoing investigation.

“The safety of all student-athletes and staff is of the utmost importance to me,” Dr. Garrison said. “I ask for everyone’s patience as we work through this process.”

Dr. Garrison said he was working with the Westosha Central High School to review information and documentation about the game.

District Administrator John Gendron said the communication between districts has been positive.

“Both school districts are taking the events from last night very seriously,” Gendron said. “Our mission is to ensure that every student at our school and the students from visiting teams have a safe and enjoyable experience when participating in school activities.”

Beloit has rescheduled its girl’s game against Wilmot from Dec. 21 to Jan. 30, as well as its boy’s game against Westosha from Dec. 21 to Feb. 20.

