DNR reminds Wisconsinites what you can, cannot recycle this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holidays season can be a season of waste and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is reminding you how to have a more eco-friendly holiday.

Gift wrap or wrapping paper that does not have ribbon, bows or glitter on it can be recycled as long as it is flat and not rolled into a ball. Some recycling programs will collect wrapping paper while others may not.

“Another common reason that programs will just say no wrapping paper at all is because people tend to include the bows and the ribbons with their wrapping paper when they’re recycling,” WI DNR;s Waste Reduction and Diversion Coordinator Jennifer Semrau said. “Or they’ll take their wrapping paper and roll it into a ball.”

The best option for gift bags is to use them again next year. If that is not an option, they can also be recycled if they do not have any glitter on them and the string handles are taken off.

The same goes for holiday cards. If they are made of plain paper and do not have glitter on them, they can be recycled. However, if they play music, that means there is a battery inside and those cannot be recycled.

Tissue paper can be put into the same category as other tissues and paper products like Kleenex, napkins and paper towel. Like these items, tissue paper should be thrown in the trash, not recycled.

Holiday lights or “tanglers” should not be placed in your recycling bin. If you have string lights or cords that are no longer useable, there are collection and drop off sites across the state. The City of Madison collection sites can be found here.

The WI DNR says some places that collect plastic shopping bags for recycling will also collect string lights. Both string lights and plastic shopping bags cannot be recycled yourself because they can get tangled in recycling equipment.

Batteries and electronics are two things that should never be recycled.

”Whether it’s something that’s a loose battery or a battery in a cell phone or a vacuum or other household electronic, these can spark and easily cause a fire if they’re damaged,” the DNR’s E-Cycle Wisconsin Coordinator Sarah Murray said.

Murray said in Wisconsin in the last year, the state has had several very large fires at recycling and waste facilities and collection trucks.

“These fires put workers and firefighters at risk and have caused millions of dollars in damage,” she said.

For a full list of recycling options and how to reduce food waste this holiday season, visit The Wisconsin DNR’s website.

