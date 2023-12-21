A Gloomy, But Mild Stretch of Weather Coming Up

Above Average Temperatures Today

Mild Well Into Next Week

More Active Weather Through the Weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a gloomy stretch of weather in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures are going to mild through the period. We have a stationary front draped across the north central part of the country. This stationary front is generating cloudy skies right now. \

A Near-Zero Chance of a White Christmas for Southern Wisconsin. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

No precipitation is expected through the day. As a ripple of low pressure makes its way in from the west, we are going to see increasing low level moisture, and with that increase our rain chances will go up as well.

Chances of rain begin after midnight tonight, and continue into the day Friday. We’ll get a break on Saturday before a stronger Pacific storm system makes its way into the north central part of the country.

Looking Ahead...

This area of low pressure will bring widespread rain across the upper Mississippi Valley for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are going to be well above average through the stretch. High temperatures by Sunday Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.