A Gloomy, But Mild Stretch of Weather Coming Up

Rain will be likely by Christmas Day
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
  • Above Average Temperatures Today
  • Mild Well Into Next Week
  • More Active Weather Through the Weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a gloomy stretch of weather in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures are going to mild through the period. We have a stationary front draped across the north central part of the country. This stationary front is generating cloudy skies right now. \

A Near-Zero Chance of a White Christmas for Southern Wisconsin.
Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

No precipitation is expected through the day. As a ripple of low pressure makes its way in from the west, we are going to see increasing low level moisture, and with that increase our rain chances will go up as well.

Chances of rain begin after midnight tonight, and continue into the day Friday. We’ll get a break on Saturday before a stronger Pacific storm system makes its way into the north central part of the country.

Looking Ahead...

This area of low pressure will bring widespread rain across the upper Mississippi Valley for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are going to be well above average through the stretch. High temperatures by Sunday Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

