‘I couldn’t imagine our lives without him’: Fond du Lac mother searching for kidney for 4-year-old son

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - If you look at his photo, Greyson Neubauer appears like your average 4-year-old boy. His mom, Katie Rusch, says he loves all sports and lights up every room he walks in.

However, Greyson Neubauer is anything but an ordinary boy.

“He was born in renal failure,” Rusch said. “He is on multiple medications. He has lots of doctor’s appointments. We go back and forth to Children’s multiple times a month.”

Greyson was born with a rare condition called Denys-Drash Syndrome. There are just 500 known cases in the world. The disease impacts the way his kidneys function. While dialysis has helped keep him alive, Rusch says things are getting worse for her son.

“His renal failure is getting more and more severe and we’re having issues with calcium deposits forming,” Rusch said. “Really, the only thing that’s going to help him is a kidney transplant.”

As of Dec. 20, there are nearly 89,000 people waiting for a kidney transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Rusch says her son is on the living transplant waitlist and is in the process of being placed on the deceased transplant list. Rusch fears time is running out.

“We really just need to find him a kidney and start the process of getting these calcium deposits under control and getting him feeling better,” Rusch said. “For Greyson, we would need someone with either A or O blood type, but with the paired exchange program, it can be any blood type, if they would be willing to donate within the paired exchange program.”

The program Rusch is referring to allows an individual who would like to donate a kidney but doesn’t match their desired recipient. By donating the kidney to a match on behalf of the desired recipient, in this case, Greyson, the young boy would be moved to the top of the living donor list.

“Our push for a living donor is mainly because of his age. With him only being 4 ½-years old, living donor organs tend to last much longer than deceased donors,” Rusch explained. “That is why we are really trying to push for a living donor, just to give him the best outcome with him being so young.”

Those interested in becoming a live donor and signing up for Froedtert’s live donor program can get more information at this website: Live Kidney Donor Exchange (froedtert.com)

As for Rusch, she has a message for those who might be considering helping save a life through organ donation.

“He means the world to us. I couldn’t imagine our lives without him,” Rusch said, speaking about her son. “Organ donation is so important. Just checking that box on your ID, but if you are interested in becoming a living donor, in becoming a living donor, you could really make a difference in somebody’s life, in multiple people’s lives, their whole family.”

Social media poster to find a kidney for Greyson Neubauer of Fond du Lac (Image provided)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.