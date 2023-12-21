MPD: Driver who hit pedestrian on Packers Ave. wouldn’t have had time to stop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is providing more information after a pedestrian died after getting hit by a driver over the weekend on the city’s north side.

Witnesses told police they saw the pedestrian running and yelling just before 4:45 a.m. Saturday before laying down in the street on Packers Avenue, near Schlimgen Avenue, the police department stated in its report.

According to MPD, the rideshare vehicle drove over the pedestrian about 20 seconds later and witnesses say the vehicle would not have had time to avoid hitting the person. Scene evidence also packed up the witness statements.

The 46-year-old driver returned to the scene and called 911, though MPD said he was not privy to sharing information with officers. He did identify himself to police.

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Packers Avenue, on Dec. 16, 2023. (WMTV)

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine if any charges should be filed. Police do not think speed was a factor in the crash.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will name the deceased individual in the coming days, the MPD report indicated.

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Packers Avenue, on Dec. 16, 2023. (WMTV)

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.