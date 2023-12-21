MPD: Driver who hit pedestrian on Packers Ave. wouldn’t have had time to stop

MPD confirms no one is in custody.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is providing more information after a pedestrian died after getting hit by a driver over the weekend on the city’s north side.

Witnesses told police they saw the pedestrian running and yelling just before 4:45 a.m. Saturday before laying down in the street on Packers Avenue, near Schlimgen Avenue, the police department stated in its report.

According to MPD, the rideshare vehicle drove over the pedestrian about 20 seconds later and witnesses say the vehicle would not have had time to avoid hitting the person. Scene evidence also packed up the witness statements.

The 46-year-old driver returned to the scene and called 911, though MPD said he was not privy to sharing information with officers. He did identify himself to police.

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Packers Avenue, on Dec. 16, 2023.
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Packers Avenue, on Dec. 16, 2023.(WMTV)

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine if any charges should be filed. Police do not think speed was a factor in the crash.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will name the deceased individual in the coming days, the MPD report indicated.

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Packers Avenue, on Dec. 16, 2023.
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Packers Avenue, on Dec. 16, 2023.(WMTV)

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
BBB warns of texting scam
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest

Latest News

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
2 suspects on the run in Dane Co., deputy injured
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least two people following a traffic stop...
At least 2 suspects on the run in Dane Co., deputy injured
Heavy police presence at O'Connell's Lakeside Liquor
Stolen Tesla linked to Monona attempted homicide found, police chief reports
Kenneth Herrera, 40, of Soldiers Grove was sentenced to twelve months and one day in prison...
Animal crushing video lands Crawford Co. man in federal prison