One hurt after shooting in Monona, police searching for suspect

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona police are searching for the suspect in a shooting near a store on Wednesday.

Monona Police Department officers responded to the 6300 block of Monona Drive, near Vapes & Cigars and O’Connell’s Lakeside Liquor, for the report of one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police added.

Monona Police Dept. noted it is still searching for the suspect. It did not have a description to provide.

Officers are still determining what led up to the shooting and why it happened.

