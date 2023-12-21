Santa pays a visit to babies in Mercyhealth NICU

Santa pays a visit to babies residing in Mercyhealth’s NICU in Rockford, Il.
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) - Babies in the NICU at Mercyhealth in Rockford celebrated their first Christmas with a visit from Santa.

This was not the first stop Santa made in Rockford. Recently, he visited babies in the NICU at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside.

Santa pays a visit to babies at Mercyhealth.
Santa pays a visit to babies at Mercyhealth.(Mercyhealth)
