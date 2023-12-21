Stolen Tesla linked to Monona attempted homicide found, police chief reports

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona police officers found the stolen Tesla identified as a vehicle of interest in an attempted homicide that happened Wednesday night.

The Tesla was found parked around 9 a.m. on the 1100 block of Rutledge Street in Madison after a tipster called police, Monona Police Department explained. Police Chief Brian Chaney said no one was inside of the car when they found it.

Authorities believe the vehicle was driving in Madison and Dane County over the last 24 hours, and anyone who believes they saw it was urged to call Monona Police at (608) 222-0463. Anyone whose business may have surveillance video and may have recorded the car was also urged to call police.

The 2022 Tesla Model 3 had California registration number 9BAM452. Chief Chaney added Wednesday night that the vehicle is registered to a popular rental car company.

Heavy police presence at O'Connell's Lakeside Liquor (WMTV)

In addition to the upgrade of attempted homicide, Monona Pollice Department noted a separate drug investigation has been launched.

Monona Police Department officers responded around 6 p.m., to the 6300 block of Monona Drive, near Vapes & Cigars and O’Connell’s Lakeside Liquor, for the report of one person with a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

Officers immediately provided care to the 17-year-old victim when they arrived, Chief Brian Chaney explained. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to be OK.

