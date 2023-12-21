Three days left in this year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three days are left in this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, and the Salvation Army of Dane County has received significantly less donations compared to the year before.

The Salvation Army uses kettle donations to support social services and other programs throughout the year. Dane County offers many of these social services, such as Emergency Shelters, After-School Programs, and Christmas Assistance.

“The need for financial support is critical because many people are struggling more than ever before,” said Captain Michael Sjogren, Area Coordinator. “Nationally, 82 cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward funding Salvation Army initiatives, and the money stays within the community in which it was given.”

If interested, people can register to volunteer for open shifts at www.RingBellsDane.org. Bell Ringing hours will end Dec. 23.

To support the Red Kettle campaign, you can:

Mail a donation to: 3030 Darbo Drive, Madison, WI 53714

Donate online to the Virtual Red Kettle at: https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/campaign/dane-county-virtual-red-kettle-2023/c526154

Text DANE to 24365

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.