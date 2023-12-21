Winter Begins

Period of rain tomorrow

Dense fog for Saturday morning

Wet and mild for Christmas

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re starting the wind down as we head towards the end of our workweek. Many people were heading to the airports today to catch their holiday flights. The TSA targets 3 days to be the busiest between now and just after New Year’s and that is today, December 29th, and then Jan 1st. Our 3 major airports in the region, MSN, MKE and ORD, seem to have done well so far today on their inbound/outbound delays. But because of the weather in Texas and southern California, destinations in that direction could be a little late this evening.

We welcome the start of Winter this evening, and for us here in southern Wisconsin it has just been a cloudy day with milder temperatures because of the southerly flow we’re under. Gray skies and periods of rain are what we’ll be dealing with from now through the Christmas holiday.

Today’s highs made it to near 40 degrees but going forward we’ll only be getting warmer. Friday will not only be a cloudy day, but it will also be a rainy day with highs in the mid-40s. A weak disturbance coming out of the southern Plains will bring some precipitation into our area starting in the morning and staying with us through late in the afternoon. At times, that rain will also help to bring down the visibility. And since it’s the Friday before a holiday, you may want to give yourself a little extra time if you are taking to the roads. The extra volume and wet roads will likely mean slower spots to your destination.

What’s Coming Up...

Because of the rain on Friday, expect to see some dense patchy fog forming overnight into Saturday morning. Visibilities could go down to less than 1/8 mile any time after midnight. After sunrise, fog should start dissipating and we’ll eventually end up with mostly cloudy skies. Again, temperatures will be warming, and we should be reaching highs of 40s to near 50.

Looking Ahead...

On Christmas Eve, the clouds are back, and later in the evening, the showers will be back as well. The majority of the day will stay cloudy and warm with our highs in the low to mid-50s. This will be over 20 degrees above the normal average. The rain will continue on Christmas day and temperatures will again stay in the low 50s. Tuesday will continue to stay rainy as the system responsible is taking its time exiting our area. Rainfall totals are indicating we could see about 1.5″ from Sunday to Tuesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.