11-year-old boy receives new heart at UW Health Transplant Center

The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a milestone following the successful heart transplant of one of its youngest patients.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a milestone following the successful heart transplant of one of its youngest patients.

Over the summer, 11-year-old Sezar went from playing soccer to needing treatment for heart failure. After attempts to treat the Rockford boy, doctors determined Sezar would need a new heart.

In August, a team of UW Health Kids pediatric transplant surgeons successfully implanted a donor heart. This made Sezar the first transplant of the new children’s program at UW.

The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a milestone following the successful heart...
The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a milestone following the successful heart transplant of one of its youngest patients.(UW Health)

Several months later, his surgeon said Sezar is doing well and back to playing the game he loves.

“You know, you kind of, breathe a sigh of relief and, you know, once we saw that the heart was working nicely and he was over the first couple of hurdles of his recovery, you breathe a little sigh of relief,” Joshua Hermsen said. “You know, start to just allow yourself to have those feelings of accomplishment and joy for the patient and things like that.”

Sezar will celebrate his 12th birthday is on Christmas Day. He said he wants a soccer jersey of his favorite soccer player, Lionel Messi.

The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a milestone following the successful heart...
The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a milestone following the successful heart transplant of one of its youngest patients.(UW Health)

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
BBB warns of texting scam
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest

Latest News

Kenneth Herrera, 40, of Soldiers Grove was sentenced to twelve months and one day in prison...
Animal crushing video lands Crawford Co. man in federal prison
A Soldiers Grove man who ordered a video showing a monkey being abused in graphic and violent...
Animal crushing video lands Crawford Co. man in federal prison
COVID-19, Flu, RSV
State health officials urge Wisconsinites to stay healthy this holiday season
Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Thursday that COVID-19, flu and RSV cases are...
State health officials urge Wisconsinites to stay healthy this holiday season
Santa Claus rides Monona Fire Truck
Santa Claus cruises down Monona streets