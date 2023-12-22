11-year-old boy receives new heart at UW Health Transplant Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a milestone following the successful heart transplant of one of its youngest patients.

Over the summer, 11-year-old Sezar went from playing soccer to needing treatment for heart failure. After attempts to treat the Rockford boy, doctors determined Sezar would need a new heart.

In August, a team of UW Health Kids pediatric transplant surgeons successfully implanted a donor heart. This made Sezar the first transplant of the new children’s program at UW.

The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating a milestone following the successful heart transplant of one of its youngest patients. (UW Health)

Several months later, his surgeon said Sezar is doing well and back to playing the game he loves.

“You know, you kind of, breathe a sigh of relief and, you know, once we saw that the heart was working nicely and he was over the first couple of hurdles of his recovery, you breathe a little sigh of relief,” Joshua Hermsen said. “You know, start to just allow yourself to have those feelings of accomplishment and joy for the patient and things like that.”

Sezar will celebrate his 12th birthday is on Christmas Day. He said he wants a soccer jersey of his favorite soccer player, Lionel Messi.

