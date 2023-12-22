BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Memorial High School Girls Basketball coach and parents want change after they say Westosha Central High School referees and fans acted racist towards them.

Parent LaFonda Richardson said all her daughter wanted to do was play basketball for her team on Tuesday, but the team left before game started due to alleged racist behavior from the officials and opposing team’s fans.

Beloit Girls Basketball parents want change after enduring alleged racism at Westosha Central High School (LaFonda Richardson)

“To say they’re okay would not suffice because it was very traumatic for them,” Richardson said. “As a parent, there is not one word that can equate to the emotions that you feel when you get a call such as this and when your children are experiencing this first hand.”

Coach Dilonna Johnson wrote on Facebook on Wednesday saying referees made unfair calls, got too close to her space and told her to shut up.

Johnson said she felt unsafe, spoke with her school district and then decided to leave early ending the junior varsity game and not participating in the varsity game.

Johnson alleged that the Westosha athletic director also asked the team to exit the school through the back doors, something she refused to do.

As the team exited through the front doors, Johnson wrote that Wetosha fans made racist monkey chants at her team.

Last night my coaching staff and student-athletes at Beloit Memorial High School had an uncomfortable experience that... Posted by Dilonna Johnson on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Richardson said her daughter watched these interactions and was traumatized by it.

“Word for word she stated they treated their team like criminals,” Richardson said. “And then to have their student body exhibit that behavior towards them, do those gestures, make those sounds, I heard it clear as day on the phone. So I can only imagine what our girls felt like.”

Richardson said the referees and fans need to be held accountable.

“Our referees that are subject to officiate our games, are they in the right mental space to be able to handle this type of competition at this level?” she said. “But most of all, I am tired of having to revisit the same historic behavior without change. Nothing is being rectified. Policies are being set into place, but yet here we are.”

Beloit Girls Basketball parents want change after enduring alleged racism at Westosha Central High School (LaFonda Richardson)

Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Communications Director Todd Clark was out of the office Thursday, but did respond to an email inquiry asking what their policy was.

“We typically first connect with those that may have all the details of what transpired,” he said. “From there, schools communicate and work together on finding a resolution for the situation. Beyond that, Kate would be most knowledgeable on the process.”

Westosha Central High School and Beloit Memorial both put out statements about investigating the incident.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.