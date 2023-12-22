Cambridge, Town of Oakland withdraw from 5 municipality joint EMS and Fire services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two southcentral Wisconsin municipalities will spend next year figuring out a new plan on how to provide fire and emergency services to their residents.

On Thursday night during a special closed session meeting, The Village of Cambridge and the Town of Oakland, just east of Cambridge, separately voted to withdraw from the Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission. It’s a group currently made up of the five municipalities: Cambridge, Oakland, Rockdale, Christiana and Lake Mills.

Here’s how the commission works. Cambridge Fire and EMS serve those five smaller communities. One member of each of the five individual boards serves on the commission to represent their town or village. That commission oversees both the fire department and EMS.

Cambridge voted 4-1 to leave, with Board President Mark McNally being the only one to oppose the decision. The vote in the Town of Oakland was 5-0, unanimous for withdrawing. The withdrawals will take effect in 2025.

The vote came less than 24-hours after a scheduled Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission meeting that couldn’t happen because there wasn’t a quorum. The only members to show up were the commissioners from Cambridge and Oakland, Kris Breunig and Sheila Palinkas.

“This is stressful for everyone. No one showed up tonight to help come to an agreement in how we move forward. So, what are our options? And those don’t look very good,” Palinkas told 15 News after that meeting.

Palinkas’ frustrations are echoed by members of the public after months of friction between the five municipalities. There were disagreements on how taxpayer money was being handled. 15 Investigates’ open records requests revealed rules were being broken when it came to who was signing off on checks funded by taxpayers.

Other arguments circulated around whether or not to merge the volunteer fire department with the EMS department. In addition to the topic, leaders from the volunteer fire department expressed disappointment that the conversations on whether to merge were held in closed session.

“It seems dramatic but at this point the failure to cooperate and change the way we’ve been operating for quite some time now is not there,” said Palinkas.

Another issue to fall on the municipalities individually, setting their 2024 budgets. The budget the Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission presented was rejected, leaving the individual municipalities guessing on how to pass their own budgets because nearly half of those budgets are dedicated to fire and EMS services.

“The commission should be actively engaged to get a budget we will accept and can work with, and again, I don’t understand why they won’t do that. They’re letting down their municipalities. They’re letting down the public. It’s extremely disappointing and I think disrespectful,” said Town of Oakland resident Richard Nelson after the Commission meeting couldn’t happen because not enough representatives showed up.

Cambridge and Oakland withdrawing takes out a major chunk of the Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission’s budget.

According to the commission, Cambridge makes up about 26-percent, and Oakland accounts for more than 47-percent of the budget. That leaves the other three municipalities with about 26-percent left.

In a note to the public in the Town of Oakland, town president Ted Vratny says:

The Town of Oakland Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on December 21, 2023. The Board voted unanimously to give notice to the Towns of Christiana and Lake Mills and to the Villages of Cambridge and Rockdale of the Town of Oakland’s intent to withdraw from the Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services Agreement adopted in August of 2018.

Vratny tells 15 News there will be additional information throughout the withdrawal process.

Now that the two boards have voted to withdraw from the partnership, according to the original agreement, an audit will be used to determine the district’s assets and liabilities. There will then be a calculation of the value of the property and equipment at the date of the withdrawal.

After the date of the withdrawal and for the next 12 months, cash and accounts receivable attributable to the withdrawing municipality will be held in a separate bank account. When the audit is done, the amount due and owed will be finalized.

15 News has reached out to the other three commission members for comment about what this means for their municipalities, and they have not responded. Those people are Alicia Hynes from Rockdale, Mark Cook from Christiana and Dave Schroeder from Lake Mills.

