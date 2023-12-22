Construction bid for planned Woodman’s Center comes in under estimate

The City of Janesville is one step closer to getting a new sports complex and convention center after its construction bid came in under budget.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
The City of Janesville is one step closer to getting a new sports complex and convention center after its construction bid came in under budget.

The lowest bid for the planned Woodman’s Complex came it at $1.5 million under estimate when bids opened on Tuesday, meaning the city will save money on the project.

JP Cullen and Sons made the bid for construction of the building at just over $38 million, compared to the estimated cost by the city of $39.7 million.

City Manager Kevin Lahner said the city is excited for the opportunities the space will bring.

“It’s a great adaptive re-use for the old mall space. And so we’re going to bring in thousands of visitors a year to our Milton Avenue corridor,” Lahner said.

The construction contract will be voted on by the City Council on Jan. 22, 2024. The total estimate for the project was originally set at around $50 million.

Bids for the rest of the costs, which includes furniture and other equipment, will open up starting next year.

