Couple gifts every student at two schools $250 ahead of Christmas

A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis. (Source: KSDK, ST. MARY'S SOUTH SIDE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL, RUDI ROESLEIN, CARDINAL RITTER, CNN)
By Brent Soloman, KSDK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Students at Catholic high schools in the St. Louis area got an unexpected gift this week.

A couple donated $250 to every single student at the two schools.

“You heard throughout the building the biggest roar. They were dancing, they were singing, there were tears, there was laughter, there were hugs,” said St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School President Mike Englund.

Rudi Roeslein and his wife Judy made it their mission to gift $250 to every student at St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School and Cardinal Ritter College Prep.

“I was able to help hand out the money and wish them a merry Christmas,” St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School President Steffani Lautenschlager said.

At St. Mary’s the money came in the form of gift cards and at Cardinal Ritter the donor gave the students cash.

Along with the cash, the students got a note that read:

“Be humble. Be hungry. Be happy. Passing on our blessings brings me happiness and joy that money can’t.”

The couple made close to a $170,000 donation to the students.

