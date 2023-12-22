Dense Fog Is On The Way

Rain exits this evening

Fog is likely on Sunday also

Temperatures will reach into the 50s for Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We end the workweek damp and cloudy, but not cold. Temperatures today rose into the mid to upper 40s which is about 15 degrees warmer than average. Rain began moving into our area this afternoon and will stay with us into the evening, but rainfall totals aren’t expected to be any higher than 1/4″.

Developing fog will be one hazard that we’ll be watching overnight into Saturday as well as Sunday morning. Forecast models are predicting that we could see widespread dense patchy fog starting later this evening and staying with us until late Saturday morning. At the time of this writing, there are no advisories issued by the NWS, but I do expect them to be issued tonight for visibility dropping down to less than 1/8 mile or less in some areas which will make it very difficult on the roads.

What’s Coming Up...

As the fog slowly burns off on Saturday, we’re looking to stay cloudy all day with temperatures reaching the upper 40s or higher. Sunday will start foggy again but will transition to a mild, dry, and cloudy day, but heading into the latter part of the afternoon and evening will be a system slowly moving in. Rain from this storm will arrive anytime in the early evening and will stay with us through at least Tuesday. Highs on Sunday could be some of the warmest through the holidays, reaching into the mid 50s.

Looking Ahead...

Christmas Day the light rain continues and it will likely stay with us all day. Highs will be slightly lower than Sunday, but still in the low 50s. Tuesday doesn’t look much different except for some slowly dropping temperatures. And then as we get to the midweek, temperatures overnight will drop down enough that we may begin to see some flurries.

