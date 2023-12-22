Driver misread light, leading to rollover wreck, Madison police say

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A little confusion over traffic signals led to a rollover crash in Madison late Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Dept., one of the drivers involved misread the light signals at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Verona Road and ended up running the red light. The driver collided with another vehicle and one of them rolled, the report continued.

There were minor injuries reported as a result of the collision, the MPD report continued. The initial driver was cited for running the red light, it noted, adding that officers did not believe either driver had been impaired at the time.

The collision shut down the intersection for approximately 45 minutes until it reopened around 10 p.m.

