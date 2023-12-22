Edgewood boys basketball coach resigns midseason

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Reggie Patterson resigned as the head boys basketball coach and teacher at Madison Edgewood.

Effective immediately, longtime assistant coach Kevin Schmotzer will serve as the head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Crusaders fell 69-49 to Middleton on Thursday night. Edgewood is 2-5 on the year.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
BBB warns of texting scam
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest

Latest News

Louisiana High School Basketball
Stoughton’s Ferholz has 28 in double OT loss to Oshkosh North; Verona falls to Onalaska in consolation
football generic
Columbus’ Brunell named AP Wisconsin high school football player of the year
A school in St. Louis has forfeited the 2019 season and fired all of its football coaches...
Lake Geneva Badger’s Hensler Wisconsin AP high school football coach of the year
West became the second girl at La Follette to score 1,000 career points.
West hits 1k in Lancers' loss to Memorial