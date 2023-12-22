Edgewood boys basketball coach resigns midseason

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Reggie Patterson resigned as the head boys basketball coach and teacher at Madison Edgewood.

Effective immediately, longtime assistant coach Kevin Schmotzer will serve as the head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Crusaders fell 69-49 to Middleton on Thursday night. Edgewood is 2-5 on the year.

