Explosive devices found in Janesville trailer, suspect charged

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Six homemade destructive devices were found inside a travel trailer leading to the arrest of a Janesville man, the U.S. Justice Dept. announced shortly after his first court appearance.

In addition to the six completed devices, federal agents also reported finding items that could be used to make even more, including two one-pound containers of Pyrodex, which can be used as a substitute for black powder, the DOJ statement indicated.

The agency explained investigators found the items after a federal search warrant was served at the trailer. At that point the 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody, and he has since been charged with unlawfully possessing a destructive device.

During Friday’s hearing, the federal judge stated the defendant will remain in custody until his next court date on Friday, Dec. 29, the DOJ noted. If convicted, he will face up to ten years in federal prison.

The Justice Dept. added the arrest came as part of a joint investigation between the agency and the police departments in Janesville and Whitewater.

