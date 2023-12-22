Explosive devices found in Janesville trailer, suspect charged

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Six homemade destructive devices were found inside a travel trailer leading to the arrest of a Janesville man, the U.S. Justice Dept. announced shortly after his first court appearance.

In addition to the six completed devices, federal agents also reported finding items that could be used to make even more, including two one-pound containers of Pyrodex, which can be used as a substitute for black powder, the DOJ statement indicated.

The agency explained investigators found the items after a federal search warrant was served at the trailer. At that point the 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody, and he has since been charged with unlawfully possessing a destructive device.

During Friday’s hearing, the federal judge stated the defendant will remain in custody until his next court date on Friday, Dec. 29, the DOJ noted. If convicted, he will face up to ten years in federal prison.

The Justice Dept. added the arrest came as part of a joint investigation between the agency and the police departments in Janesville and Whitewater.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged

Latest News

A restaurant owner who suffered a cardiac arrest during the Madison Marathon this year was...
Madison restaurant owner reunites with first responders who saved his life after marathon
Supreme Court of Wisconsin
Wisconsin Supreme Court orders new legislative maps in redistricting case brought by Democrats
Influenza.
DHS: Wisconsin records first childhood respiratory deaths of the season
Artist conception of the new Boys and Girls Club center in Janesville.
Janesville donates land, money for new Boys and Girls Club center
Santa tracker
NORAD’s Santa Tracker returns! Here’s how to follow his journey