Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled for next week

Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit their SUV in Waupaca County(via GoFundMe, used with permission)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A public funeral service for the four siblings killed in a wrong-way crash is scheduled for next week.

The service is set for next Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Weyauwega-Fremont High School, with visitation also there on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. The site was chosen to accommodate an expected large crowd.

Some of the victims were students or alumni in the Weyauwega-Fremont School District.

Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit their SUV on Highway 10 in Weyauwega on Saturday night.

47-year-old Scott Farmer of Neenah has been charged with counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating with a revoked license, causing death. Farmer has four prior OWI convictions.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families impacted by this tragic loss: They are linked here and here.

